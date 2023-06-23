Inter Miami confirm Sergio Busquets transfer

Inter Miami have confirmed the arrival of Sergio Busquets in Florida.

Busquets opted not to extend his expiring contract at Barcelona, as he waved goodbye to the club after 18 years.

The 34-year-old received offers from the USA, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as he entered the final weeks of his time at the Camp Nou.

Inter Miami have been working on a deal to reunite Busquets with Lionel Messi after the Argentinian captain agreed a two and a half year contract in the USA.

Busquets’ switch to Inter Miami is expected to formally start in July with an agreement now firmly in place for the veteran playmaker.

He is expected to sign a two year deal as part of an ambitious revamp at the club in the coming months.

Alongside Messi and Busquets joint arrival at the club, their former teammate Jordi Alba is expected to complete a Barcelona trio, following his own La Blaugrana exit.