German source: Barcelona are one of four still interested in Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

Barcelona are still on the hunt for a right-back this summer, and according to the latest out of Germany, Benjamin Pavard is still on their shortlist.

The French defender, who is out of contract next summer, is expected to leave Bayern Munich this tansfer window. It is not yet clear how much they will ask for in return for Pavard.

Speaking to Caught Offside, BILD Editor Christian Falk revealed that no club is yet to take a decisive step forward for Pavard, who is selective about his destination.

“Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs. There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too,” Falk explained on an exclusive Substack column.

Given the resources of the other three clubs mentioned by Falk, the chances of Pavard arriving at Barcelona still seem remote. The Blaugrana do have form for convincing players to join them over more lucrative offers though, as was seen with Ilkay Gundogan.

City’s interest (or lack of) may be decisive. Neither Liverpool or Chelsea are playing Champions League football next season, which will no doubt work against them in negotiations.