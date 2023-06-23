Chelsea strike deal with Villarreal which sees them pay more than release clause for 22-year-old

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old forward is believed to have been the subject of talks for the past week or so, with Villarreal keen for Chelsea to pay his €35m buyout clause all in one go. Chelsea wanted the payment to take place in instalments.

Yet according to Romano, the two have come to an agreement, where Chelsea will pay a little more than the clause price in order to be able to separate the payments over the duration of Jackson’s contract.

Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments. Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Jackson impressed in flashes the previous season, but after missing much of this campaign through injury, returned with a vengeance. During the final stretch of the season, he was one of the most dangerous players in La Liga, scoring 10 goals and giving 2 assists in just 12 games.

Capable of playing across the frontline, Jackson’s pace and movement have been joined by a midas finishing touch in front of goal in the last few months. If he can continue that form, he will become one of the most dangerous forwards in the game.