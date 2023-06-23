Barcelona target to replace Sergio Busquets available for as little as €5m

Barcelona have plenty of homework for this summer once more, but there is one task that stands out as far more complicated than the others. Manager Xavi Hernandez has said publicly that he wants a high quality replacement for outgoing captain Sergio Busquets, but they may not have the resources to make that happen.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was thought to be the preferred option for Xavi Hernandez, but the player himself is not looking to leave the Txuri-Urdin this summer. Ilkay Gundogan also looks set to arrive, but the current thinking is that he would play further forward.

Other alternatives mentioned are Marcelo Brozovic of Inter, Dani Parejo of Villarreal and Oriol Romeu of Girona. As per Onze, the latter is perhaps the most achievable. A former La Masia player who grew up playing in the Busquets role, the now 31-year-old has a release clause of just €5m.

Romeu enjoyed a stellar season with Girona last time out, leading them to a top half finish from midfield. His leadership, intelligence and physicality brought an extra dimension to their midfield, and while Brozovic has been operating at a higher level, in terms of style, he is perhaps the best fit for Barcelona.

