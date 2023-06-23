Atletico Madrid in talks for stellar La Liga left-back dominating European statistics

Atletico Madrid are in the market for a left-back this summer after Sergio Reguilon finished his loan move and returned to Tottenham Hotspur. Their regular there, Reinildo Mandava, will be out for several months as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury too.

According to Diario AS, Atletico chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin has met with Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino to discuss a deal for Javi Galan. The 28-year-old is one of the players that Celta are willing to sell as part of their squad rebuild this summer.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Atleti CEO Gil Marín met with Celta Vigo president to negotiate for Javi Galán. 🇪🇸 Diego Simeone is convinced. His release clause is €18m, and Celta are willing to lower it. Real Sociedad, also interested. 💰 [@AMDeporteVigo, @diarioas] pic.twitter.com/WhXfdkl2Kg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 22, 2023

Galan, who was heavily linked with Barcelona last season, has an €18m release clause, but Celta are willing to negotiate a fee, which could be as low as €10-12m.

Javi Galan 22-23 stats (via @fbref): Big five leagues -Crosses into box (8th) – top in La Liga

-Tackles (9th)

-Tackles won (5th) La Liga -Dribblers tackled (3rd)

-Crosses (9th)

-Touches (4th)

-Blocks (4th)

-Successful take-ons (7th)

-Progressive carrying distance (5th) pic.twitter.com/fwOkJglHJx — Football España (@footballespana_) June 23, 2023

The Madrid paper go on to say that Real Sociedad are also in the frame for his signature. Last season Aihen Munoz and Diego Rico duelled for the starting spot, and there is no doubt that on the face of it, he would be an upgrade.

As one of the most dominant left-backs in Spain, even €18m would seem a reasonable price for many, given the production he has shown in recent years. In his three seasons in La Liga, one with Huesca and two with Celta, Galan has consistently produced a threat from the left side, depite operating in teams battling relegation.