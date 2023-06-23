Analysis: Where will Ilkay Gundogan play at Barcelona?

Barcelona are expected to confirm their first summer transfer with Ilkay Gundogan joining from Manchester City.

Gundogan signs off from the Etihad Stadium on the back of an incredible season with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Germany international led City to a historic treble in June as the club sealed a first ever Champions League title in Istanbul.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund star has remained openminded on his future, with his contract expiring in Manchester this month.

Despite Guardiola’s initial optimism of retaining the 32-year-old, he wants a new challenge, and will join Barcelona in July.

Gundogan’s arrival in Catalonia will trigger a tactical change from Xavi next season with Sergio Busquets’ departure leaving a hole in his midfield.

Xavi opted for a 4-3-3 system in the majority of Barcelona’s matches in 2022/23 with Guardiola using Gundogan in a four man midfield, in a 3-2-4-1 set up.

Gundogan’s role at City placed greater focus on his attacking instincts alongside Kevin De Bruyne with two holding midfielders in behind him.

Xavi’s midfield trio was anchored by Busquets with the former captain narrowly flanked by Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Gundogan’s versatility was his calling card at City and he will be required to shuffled backwards in Barcelona.

Xavi highlighted the need for Busquets’ replacement, but as he is unable to source either Martin Zubimendi or Joshua Kimmich, he will be required to change tact.

Gundogan can play as a double pivot, but not as a sole holding midfielder, and he could be reshaped alongside de Jong, with Pedri moved into a more attacking slot.

The changes will spark concern over Pedri, and Gavi’s, progress being dented, but Xavi is determined to bring experience into his squad.

That is set to be the key asset Gundogan will offer, in a team lacking in Champions League nous, with Robert Lewandowski the only seasoned head in the starting XI.