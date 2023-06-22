Xavi Hernandez desperate for Barcelona to sign midfielder recommended by Lionel Messi

Having already signed Mikayil Faye this summer, Barcelona have also now reached pre-contract agreements with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan, as their preparations for next season continue.

However, they are showing no signs of slowing down. They are closing in on the signing of Vitor Roque, and Xavi Hernandez has now told Barcelona to pursue a move for Argentine international midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Diario AS.

Lo Celso, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur but spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, is one of the names that has been linked with Barcelona over the last few weeks, and they could now be set to make their move, but Xavi having given his blessing.

The report states that Xavi was told by Lionel Messi some years ago that Lo Celso is the best player in the Argentinian national team. Given this, it is a move that the Barcelona head coach is determined to make happen.

Spurs are likely to be open to selling Lo Celso, whose future at the Premier League side looks rather bleak. Barcelona will hope to do a deal, although it could depend on their finances, as well as their ability to register the 27-year-old.