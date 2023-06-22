West Ham in the frame for Atletico Madrid midfielder after Besiktas drop out of race

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s days at the Metropolitano appear to be numbered, with Diego Simeone giving the green light for the Frenchman to find fresh pastures this summer.

The 30-year-old made 27 appearances for Los Colchoneros last season, but started less than a third of their games. While often useful when he played, he has never become more than a bit-part player for Simeone.

With a year left on his deal, Atletico want to cash in for what they can, and Besiktas were heavily linked with his signature. However as per Diario AS, they have dropped out of the race, as they are unwilling to pay the €4m asking price. The Turkish giants were only willing to get to €2.7m.

💣🚨| BREAKING: West Ham and Lyon want to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia. Whoever pays first, will win the race. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/hhT4xAGIjO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 21, 2023

As such, it leaves Lyon and West Ham United as the two main contenders for his signature. In Madrid, the word is that whichever of the two teams reaches that figure first will likely be able to get a deal done, as per Matteo Moretto of Relevo. AS say that Saudi Arabian sides and Marseille are also in the frame, the latter as a result of the impending arrival of Marcelino Garcia Toral.

Atletico Madrid have been routinely linked with central midfielders all summer, which would suggest that Kondogbia is one of those they see making way. The French international still has plenty of quality to offer if fit and sharp. Any side that can return him to pre-Atletico performance levels would be receiving domineering presence in the middle that was making French national team squads.