WATCH: Japan star Takefusa Kubo panned after poor gesture in friendly

Japan star Takefusa Kubo has won a number of plaudits this season for not only his fine form, but his attitude and work ethic. His form was a major reason that Real Sociedad were able to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Kubo has spoken on various occasions about knuckling down this season and ensuring he did not was what he has called his ‘last chance’ at La Real.

However following a recent international friendly, Kubo’s was for many Peruvians less than exemplary. Following a 4-1 win for Japan over Peru, in which Kubo played the final 20 minutes, he was seen swapping shirts with Peru and Girona central defender Alexander Callens.

However as the camera follows him, Kubo is caught putting on a Japan training top and leaving Callens’ shirt on the pitch.

Understandably, many took this as a lack of respect towards both Peru and Callens. Certainly Kubo could have given the shirt away in private had he desired, but leaving it on the floor, without apparent explanation, is somewhat poor form.

