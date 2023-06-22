WATCH: Barcelona target Vitor Roque on target for Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona target Vitor Roque continues to demonstrate that he has the goalscoring instincts that could turn him into one of the best number nines in the world. The Brazilian teenager lost with Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday night, as they went down 2-1 to Sao Paulo, but it was Roque who opened the scoring.

The 18-year-old talent is thought to be the subject of advanced negotiations between Athletico PR and Barcelona for a prospective €45m move. The latter hope to conclude the deal in the coming weeks.

Roque’s strike from close range was his 11th of the season, and his 16th goal contribution in 26 games.

Vitor Roque was on target last night for Athletico PR against Sao Paulo #Barca pic.twitter.com/9xpnBGiEjQ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 22, 2023

“I am calm with everything that is happening, I choose to focus and give everything with Athletico Paranaense, which is where I am playing now, I leave my future in the hands of God, because what has to happen, it will happen,” Roque commented about the speculation to Sportv, via Sport.

Roque, who can move out wide as well as playing through the middle, is considered a long-term objective that will save them many millions down the line. With Robert Lewandowski now 34 years of age, the Blaugrana consider it the ideal time to bring in Roque to both rest the Polish striker, and learn from him. Their finances will dictate how possible that is.