Valencia identify priority summer sale as interest dries up in Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia are preparing to see several of their players depart this summer, with two names above all being expected to move on over the next few weeks.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yunus Musah have both attracted interest over the last few months, particularly from the Premier League. Valencia are anticipating significant offers for both, which would see them depart.

However, with interest in the former having dried up of late, Valencia have now identified Musah as their sole priority sale for the time being, according to Relevo.

The report states that Ruben Baraja, whose stay as head coach was extended last week, is unconvinced by Musah’s desire to fight for the badge, which has led the club to inform the American’s representatives that they want to move him on.

Valencia are looking to sell Musah for at least €25m this summer. With Europa Conference League champions among those interested, it is expected that the 20-year-old has played his final game for the club.