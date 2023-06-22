Two strikers that could fill the Karim Benzema-sized void at Real Madrid

Ever since Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema opted to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad back on the 5th of June, there has been somewhat of a crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu. The iconic French striker has been in scintillating form for Los Blancos ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus back in the summer of 2018. King Karim netted a mammoth 162 goals in the five years since CR7 departed for pastures new, taking his total for the club to 354, and even managing to pick up the Ballon d’Or along the way.

His whopping goalscoring exploits are good enough for second on Real Madrid’s all-time list, behind only Ronaldo, but with his time at the Bernabeu now over, Carlo Ancelotti and the powers that be in the Spanish capital must now look toward the future. It was announced on the 17th of June that 33-year-old Spain international Joselu will be heading to the Bernabeu from recently relegated Espanyol, but can he really live up to the loft standards set by the departing Benzema?

The 14-time European Champions have never been short of funding, as confirmed by the recent capture of 19-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of upwards of €100m.

If they do, one of these two men could be the one tasked with firing Ancelotti’s side to the promised land once more, but which one should they bring in?

Kylian Mbappe

There is one man that the millions of Real Madrid fans the world over, as well as club president Florentino Perez, want to see pull on that famous white shirt in the not-too-distant future. That man is, of course, Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old Frenchman has long been coveted by Los Blancos, and it looks like a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain hitman may well be possible.

It appeared that France’s newest international captain may well swap the French capital for the Spanish capital last summer after long and drawn-out negotiations. Thanks to PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi opening his rather large chequebook and a small nudge from French President Emmanuel Macron, Mbappe decided to sign a new contract at the Parc Des Princes. However, that relationship could well come to an end, either this summer or next.

The man who scored a FIFA World Cup final hat-trick back in December recently announced that he will not be extending his contract with the Parisians beyond next summer. That gives the club’s Qatari owners a decision to make, do they let their star player leave for free in 12 months’ time, or do they cash in on him now? It is thought that a fee of €180m may be enough to prize the former Monaco man away from PSG, a fee that Real Madrid may well be able to afford.

Los Blancos now have a conundrum on their hands, just as their counterparts in Paris do. Do they fork out a huge amount of money on the greatest player on the planet, or do they wait a year and try and bring him in for free? Only time will tell. However, Mbappe is certainly up to the task of filling the boots of the outgoing Benzema.

Harry Kane

Just like the Mbappe, England captain Harry Kane is another of the planet’s best strikers that is out of contract at his current club next summer. The 29-year-old is Tottenham Hotspur’s pride and joy. However, the North London outfit had a disastrous campaign last season, and they may well be enough to force their prized asset out of the door. He has made it clear for several years now that he wants to win trophies before his career is over, something he has been unable to do so far throughout his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane is currently on course to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing record for goals scored in the Premier League. The Newcastle United icon netted 260 during his time at the top, and the current England captain is currently on 203. In total, he has scored 280 goals in all competitions for Spurs, as well as an additional 56 goals in 83 appearances for his country, the most anyone has ever scored for the Three Lions.

There are plenty of potential suitors for the England ace, and the current favourites to land his signature appears to be Manchester United. However, the lure of playing for Real Madrid is usually too much to turn down, and one must think that should Los Blancos come calling, Kane will pick up the phone. His international teammate Jude Bellingham has already arrived in the Spanish capital, and one has to feel that the English duo could fire Real Madrid back to the summit of both LaLiga and the Champions League, should they unite.

By Alejandro Fernandez