Spain handed major boost in hopes of hosting 2030 World Cup as Saudi Arabia withdraw their appolication

Spain have not hosted a World Cup since 1982, but they are hoping to end a 48-year wait by hosting the biggest tournament in world football in 2030, having launched a joint-bid with Portugal and Morocco.

Spain’s bid is believed to be the leading one at the moment, with a South American one featuring Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay not too far behind.

One of the other applications is likely to be from Greece, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, although Marca have now reported that the latter has pulled out of the joint-bid, with the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, having notified the other two countries’ football associations of their decision.

Saudi Arabia’s reasoning is to do with Spain, Portugal and Morocco’s bid, as they feel that it will be impossible to impose themselves against them during the decision making process.

The host nation(s) for the 2030 World Cup will be decided in 2024, and Spain will fancy their chances of ending their 48-year wait to host the tournament.