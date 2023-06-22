Sergio Busquets set for Lionel Messi reunion as negotiations with Inter Miami reach final stages

Last month, Sergio Busquets announced that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of his current contract, which expires on the 30th of June, bringing down the curtain on an incredible career in the Blaugrana shirt.

Busquets opted for a new challenge, and it is one that looks like to be with a very familiar face. According to MD, the 34-year-old is in advanced negotiations to join Inter Miami this summer, where he will sign a two-and-a-half year contract.

Busquets will be re-united with Lionel Messi, who announced earlier this month that he would be joining Inter Miami upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, having decided against a sensational return to Barcelona.

It begins a new chapter for Busquets, who along with Messi, will hope to take around the fortunes of Inter Miami, who have had a very difficult start to the 2023 MLS season.

The Barcelona reunion could continue further at Inter Miami, with Jordi Alba having also been linked with a move stateside, as he also prepares to leave the LaLiga champions this summer.