Real Madrid pursuing 18-year-old Turkish wonderkid with accessible price tag

Real Madrid have not been shy about recruiting rising stars in the game over the last few years, and it appears they are once again the race for one of the hottest talents in world football.

The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Endrick Felipe and most recently Jude Bellingham are evidence of their commitment to signing the best young talents. It is part of a shift of model that is becoming ever more pronounced.

According to Diario AS, 18-year-old Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler is the latest to have caught their eye. Guler, who plays for Fenerbahce, is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the game, having contributed to 13 goals in 35 games this season. Just 19 of those were starts. He has already scored for Turkey too, in the 4 caps he has won.

They join an array of clubs that are looking at Guler, who has interest from Milan, Benfica and various Premier League sides, in part no doubt down to the fact his release clause is just €18m.

That more or less gives Guler the power to decide his future, with the teams keen on him able to meet that fee. Barcelona have also been linked with him previously, but that trail appears to have gone quiet.

Guler is an offensive midfielder, operating mostly either through the middle or on the right. While perhaps there is no natural spot in the Real Madrid squad for him right now, Los Blancos have been ruthless in recruiting the best young players, and working out the logistics later. Given the young generation they now have, it only adds to the proposal they could present to Guler.