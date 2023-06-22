Real Madrid have date set to announce Luka Modric renewal

Real Madrid are ready to announce the renewal of Luka Modric, who will continue to build on his already legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 37-year-old Modric continues to be arguably Real Madrid’s best midfielder on his day, and despite his age, rarely looks off the pace.

There had been plenty of speculation over whether he would eventually put pen to paper on a new one-year deal that was on the table, with a major offer from Saudi Arabia waiting for him, and added competition for minutes in the shape of Jude Bellingham. Modric had maintained he would make his decision public after the Nations League with Croatia.

However Modric appears to have decided to remain for at least another season at Real Madrid. Marca say his renewal will be announced this Monday, on the 26th of June, just days before his current deal is set to run out.

Even with all of the midfield competition around him, few are able to interpret the game or spaces as well as ‘Lukita’. There is a good chance that his role is reduced further this season, but that Los Blancos are still giving the ball to him when they need to solve their problems next season.