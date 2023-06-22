Real Madrid confirm veteran will stay at club for at least one more year

Real Madrid have confirmed the renewal of veteran defender Nacho Fernandez for a further year, extending his stay to 13 years since his first appearances in the senior side.

In total, it is 22 years since he joined the club as a child, as an 11-year-old, and as the most senior player in the squad, will now captain them as a 33-year-old.

In that period five Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey have arrived, as well as 24 caps for Spain.

Nacho had spoken openly of the renewal before it had been officially announced, revealing that he had offers from abroad that had tempted him.

However as a boyhood Real Madrid fan, he admitted that the lure of the captaincy and the idea of being a one-club man have helped him commit to another year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Under Carlo Ancelotti this past season he was used sparingly in the opening stages, but then became a trusted option in the second half of the season once again. Following the arrival of Fran Garcia, Nacho once again adds to his competition for minutes next season.