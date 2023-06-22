Real Betis make their move to keep Ayoze Perez at the club

Real Betis have been making moves in the transfer market over the last couple of weeks. Having agreed a deal to sign Marc Roca on loan from Leeds United, they have also offered a contract to former Barcelona winger Adama Traore, whose contract at Wolves expires at the end of this month.

Betis are pursuing a similar deal with Ayoze Perez, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan from Leicester City. The 29-year-old became a favourite among staff and supporters during that time, with Manuel Pellegrini having been especially impressed.

As a result, Betis have been looking to sign him permanently once his Leicester contract expires on the 30th of June. MD have reported that they have submitted a proposal to Ayoze, who will now consider his future.

It is a four-year deal that Ayoze has been offered by Betis, and he will have to take a significant pay cut to join, having earned approximately €6m per year while at Leicester.

Ayoze is said to be settled in Andalusia, which would suggest that Real Betis are in pole position to retain his services for next season and beyond.