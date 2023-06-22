Paris Saint-Germain give ultimatum to Kylian Mbappe over contract situation

Kylian Mbappe has been in the headlines over the last few weeks, following his admission that he intends to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next summer, once his current contract expires.

Real Madrid are very interested in signing Mbappe, whom they missed out on last year, with the 24-year-old opting to pen a new contract at the French champions.

Florentino Perez is desperate to finally get his man, although he is prepared to wait until Mbappe’s contract enters its final six months in order to sign him on a free transfer.

However. PSG are not prepared to let the situation get that far. According to PSG Community, the club has passed down an ultimatum to Mbappe: either he extends his contract, or he will be sold this summer.

💣🚨 EXCLU: L’Émir ouvre la porte à un départ de Kylian Mbappé! ▫️Une réunion a eu lieu hier (mercredi) au cours de laquelle l’Emir a lancé un ultimatum au clan Mbappé : ▶️ Soit Kylian Mbappé décide de prolonger son contrat au PSG avant la reprise de l’entraînement, soit il… pic.twitter.com/FObh03HTlD — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) June 22, 2023

Mbappe has previously stated his intention to remain at PSG for the 2023-24 season, although this could be about to change. For Real Madrid, it could now mean that they bring forward plans to sign the French international.

However, a deal is expected to be far from cheap, with PSG determined to secure as much as possible for Mbappe. Real Madrid are not prepared to play over the odds, which could hamper their pursuit.