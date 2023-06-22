Manchester United piling pressure on Real Madrid target over move

Real Madrid target Harry Kane appears to be off the cards for this summer at least, but it looks as he might be struck from the shortlist altogether should he move this summer.

Los Blancos enquired into the availability of Kane after Karim Benzema departed for Saudi Arabia. The England captain was seen as perhaps the best replacement for Benzema, but were scared off by Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price. It is thought that Real Madrid would have needed to spend in the region of €100m for Kane.

However Manchester United have not given up hope. According to TS (via Diario AS), United have asked Kane to submit a transfer request to Spurs in order to up the pressure on Daniel Levy to accept a sale, or failing that, speak publicly on his desire to leave. Kane, 30, is in the final year of his deal, and United will not pay more than €80m.

It is widely expected that Real Madrid will pursue Kylian Mbappe next summer, but as has been demonstrated by the French forward last summer, nothing is certain on that front. However if they did not sign Mbappe, and Kane were available on a free, Los Blancos could well be tempted into a move.