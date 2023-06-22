Luka Modric set to turn down Saudi Arabia interest in search of fairytale ending

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric will remain at the club next season, according to the latest reports coming out of the Spanish capital.

Diario AS claim that Modric will put pen to paper on his one-year extension in the coming days, and secure his future. The Croatian captain, deprived of his first international title by Spain last Sunday in the Nations League, wants to go out on a high in both cases.

Modric will not retire from Croatian duty, continuing on to the Euros next summer, and wants to leave Los Blancos by securing a title too. The 37-year-old had a reported €200m offer for a three-year deal, but not only wants to leave Real Madrid on a high, but preferred to remain there for his family too.

The iconic veteran will have his work cut out this year to remain as crucial as he has done this season. The addition of Jude Bellingham will no doubt see the Englishman come in to learn from him, but simultaneously Real Madrid’s second-most expensive signing ever is likely to be trying to take his place from him too.