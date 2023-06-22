Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid this summer in record-breaking €250m deal – report

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, following the 24-year-old’s latest admission regarding his current contract.

Mbappe’s current deal at PSG expires next summer, although he has the option to extend it by another year. However, he has informed the club’s hierarchy that he does not intend to do so, meaning that he will be able to leave for free.

PSG do not want this to happen, and they would rather sell him this summer, if his intention is to leave anyway. They could be getting their wish, following a report from PSG Community that Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Mbappe, worth an eye-watering €250m.

🚨🚨🚨EXCLU @PSGCOMMUNITY_ Kylian Mbappé et le PSG, c’est TERMINÉ! ❌ L’attaquant va rejoindre le Real Madrid dès cet été. L’Émir et Florentino Perez se sont mis d’accord pour un transfert de 250M€ (dont 50M€ de bonus). Toutes les infos exclusives: https://t.co/fTyJEHSpRx ◀️ pic.twitter.com/qWbTkvA5LG — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) June 22, 2023

Real Madrid are reportedly set to pay an upfront fee of €200m, with €50m in bonuses also included. This would make Mbappe the most expensive transfer in history, eclipsing the €222m that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

It’s no secret that Florentino Perez is determined to sign Mbappe. However, given the fact that his contract expires next summer, meaning that a pre-contract agreement can be signed in January, it seems highly improbable that Real Madrid are willing to splash out a potential fee of €250m.

It remains to be seen whether these reports are accurate, but if they are, Real Madrid will have filled the void left by Karim Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad, replacing him with one of the best players in the world.