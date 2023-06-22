Jude Bellingham fee likely to reach €134m as details of bonus clauses revealed

After months of speculation, Real Madrid finally secured the signing of Jude Bellingham earlier this month, causing much delight for Madridistas all across the world.

Real Madrid paid Borussia Dortmund an upfront fee of €103m to sign Bellingham. However, the deal could rise to €134m due to bonus clauses, and the Bundesliga side expect to receive that full amount, if not very close to it, according to Sport.

The add-ons will relate to a number of different factors, both to do with Real Madrid as well as Bellingham. Specifically, Dortmund will receive payment depending on the number of LaLiga and Champions League titles that Los Blancos win over the next six seasons. Moreover, they will have to pay each time they qualify for the Champions League during this period.

In relation to Bellingham, Dortmund will be paid depending on the number of matches that he plays for Real Madrid, as well as if he is included in FIFA’s Team of the Year over the next six instances of the award.

It could end up being a costly operation for Real Madrid, but they will certainly feel that it is one that will be very worth it, with Bellingham likely to be one of the world’s best players for many years to come.