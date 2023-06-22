Girona eyeing up summer moves for Barcelona and Manchester City starlets

Girona have been rather active in the transfer market over the last few weeks, as they look to build on their impressive ninth place finish in LaLiga during the 2022-23 season.

Having tied down star midfielder Aleix Garcia to a new deal, as well as signing Paulo Gazzaniga on a permanent basis, they have been working on bringing in new players ahead of next season. Daley Blind and Martin Braithwaite are among the names that have been linked, while a second loan move for Real Madrid’s Reinier is also in the works.

They are targeting further loan moves for Barcelona’s Estanis Pedrola and Maximo Perrone of Manchester City, according to MD, while they have also asked about the possibility of taking Pablo Torre for a year.

Barcelona are likely to allow Pedrola to leave on loan this summer, as they look to continue his development following a promising 2022-23 season with Rafael Marquez’s Barca Athletic, and Girona would be an excellent place for the 19-year-old to continue improving.

Girona are part of the City Group, so they will be well-placed to sign Perrone on loan, should Manchester City allow the Argentine youngster to leave this summer.

Should Girona secure these deals, they will certainly be one of the teams to watch in LaLiga next season, much like they were in 2022-23.