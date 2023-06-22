Gavi responds to insults directed at him during Spain’s trophy celebrations – “I am calm”

On Sunday, Spain secured their first trophy in 11 years, as they defeated Croatia on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League in Rotterdam.

It was a momentous occasion for La Roja, who celebrated with their supporters in Madrid on Monday, at the WiZink Centre, home of Real Madrid’s basketball team.

While there are a very celebratory atmosphere at the event, this changed when Gavi took the mic, as several people in attendance started chanting anti-Barcelona songs in the direction of the 18-year-old.

While the events were condemned by many across Spanish football, Gavi himself has appeared to play down the matter, when speaking on Thursday, as per Marca.

“Let everyone think and do what they want, I am calm.

“I am very calm and my family knows it. The truth is that they have supported me a lot, both them and the team. I am very grateful.”

It certainly shows maturity from the Barcelona youngster to play off the drama, although there is little doubt that he is a polarising figure in Spanish football, despite still being so young.