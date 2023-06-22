Real Madrid

Gareth Bale admits to crushing Real Madrid pressure – ‘if you lose, you’re crucified’

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale says Lionel Messi is in for much easier time of it in Major League Soccer than in La Liga.

The Welsh forward, who retired after the World Cup, spent the final months of his career at Los Angeles FC in the USA, having left Real Madrid as a free agent. Those were his final months of club football, having played his last game in Qatar with Wales.

Aasked what it would be like for Lionel Messi transitioning into MLS, Bale said there was ‘less pressure’, explaining that it ‘doesn’t matter too much if you lose a game, it’s just onto the next one.’

Bale directly contrasted that with La Liga and Real Madrid, where losing a game meant ‘the end of the world’, explaining that you were crucified if you did so.

Messi, who is set to turn 36 in two days, understandably has chosen to move to Miami in search of something a little more mentally sustainable after nearly two decades at the top of the game.

