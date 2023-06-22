Further details emerge of negotiations collapse between Real Madrid and Getafe over David Soria

Real Madrid are on the hunt for the new backup goalkeeper, with Andriy Lunin being expected to leave the club this summer.

The Ukrainian, who only has a year left on his current contract, came under fire on multiple occasions during the 2022-23 seasons when deputising for Thibaut Courtois. As such, Real Madrid are keen on sign a new backup.

Their primary target was David Soria, who was at the club as a youngster, before he left for Sevilla in 2013. Real Madrid were keen to bring him back, but reports on Wednesday stated that a deal had broken down.

Diario AS have revealed the details of the collapsing of negotiations. Firstly, Real Madrid were unwilling to pay Getafe’s asking price for €10m, while Soria himself also had doubts over the move, as he wants to remain as a first-choice keeper.

As of yet, Real Madrid have yet to receive any acceptable offers for Lunin, and given the Soria snub, it could be that they choose to retain the services of the Ukrainian keeper for one more season.