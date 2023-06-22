Full Real Madrid 2023-24 fixture list including El Clasico and Madrid derby dates

Real Madrid know their entire fixture list for the 2023-24 season, after La Liga announced the full set of matches for the campaign.

The season will begin on the 12th of August, with Los Blancos away to Athletic Club, while the first El Clasico fixture will be played on the weekend of the 29th of October. That will be at Montjuic, while the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will be on the 21st of April.

Atletico Madrid will welcome Los Blancos to the Metropolitano on Matchday 6, on the weekend of the 24th of September. Los Colchoneros take the opposite trip on the 6th of February on Matchday 23.

Real Madrid finish out their campaign on the weekend of the 26th of May at home to Real Betis. Coming off international breaks, Real Madrid have three of their four ties at home, with Real Sociedad, Cadiz and Athletic Club on the receiving end, although their one away tie is a trip to Sevilla and the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

While it is impossible to tell how teams will perform, what form they will be in, and how fixtures from other competitions will fall, there are no especially gruesome runs for Los Blancos. Their hardest stretch perhaps comes with a run of Osasuna (A), Athletic (H), Mallorca (A), Barcelona (H) and Real Sociedad (A), which will fall across March and April. This is the only point at which they will face three or more teams in a row that made it into the top half last campaign.

MD1: Athletic (A)

MD2: Almeria (A)

MD3: Celta (A)

MD4: Getafe (H)

International break

MD5: R. Sociedad (H)

MD6: Atletico Madrid (A)

MD7: Las Palmas (H)

MD8: Girona (A)

MD9: Osasuna (H)

International break

MD10: Sevilla (A)

MD11: Barcelona (A)

MD12: Rayo (H)

MD13: Valencia (H)

International break

MD14: Cadiz (H)

MD15: Granada (H)

MD16: Betis (A)

MD17: Villarreal (H)

MD18: Alaves (A)

MD19: Mallorca (H)

MD20: Getafe (A)

MD21: Almeria (H)

MD22: Las Palmas (A)

MD23: Atletico Madrid (H)

MD24: Girona (H)

MD25: Rayo (A)

MD26: Sevilla (H)

MD27: Valencia (A)

MD28: Celta Vigo (H)

MD29: Osasuna (A)

International break

MD30: Athletic (H)

MD31: Mallorca (A)

MD32: Barcelona (H)

MD33: Real Sociedad (A)

MD34: Cadiz (H)

MD35: Granada (A)

MD36: Alaves (H)

MD37: Villarreal (A)

MD38: Betis (H)