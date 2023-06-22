Full Barcelona fixture list for 2023-24 season, analysis, key dates and key clashes

Barcelona have been made aware of their know their full fixture list for the 2023-24 season, with La Liga announcing them on Thursday at around lunchtime.

On the 12thof August the season begins, with Barcelona starting away from home at Getafe, a gound they traditionally struggle at, while the finish doesn’t get much easier. If Barcelona need anything on Matchday 38, they will have to get it at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla.

Meanwhile their home El Clasico takes place on the weekend of the 29th of October. The return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will be on the 21st of April.

On Matchday 15 Barcelona host Atletico Madrid with the return leg at the Metropolitano in early April on Matchday 29. In terms of dealing with the FIFA virus, Barcelona will be glad to they are hosting Real Betis, Athletic Club and Las Palmas, even if they are not easy games. Their one away fixture after an international break is a house of horrors in Vallecas – they are yet to take a win away against Rayo Vallecano in the last two seasons.

There is obviously no way of knowing how this will combine with fixtures from other competitions, form, injuries, or how other teams will perform. On paper however, their trickiest run looks to be Athletic (H), Real Madrid (H), Real Sociedad (A) which occurs in October off the back of an international break – that will likely have European fixtures mixed in too.

They have two other runs which feature three fixtures in a row against top half teams from last season, near the start with Villarreal (A), Osasuna (A, International break), Betis (H) occurring on Matchday 3. Their return leg against Atletico Madrid in late March-early April also features Athletic (A) and Real Mallorca (H) before it.

MD1: Getafe (A)

MD2: Cadiz (H)

MD3: Villarreal (A)

MD4: Osasuna (A)

International break

MD5: Betis (H)

MD6: Celta (H)

MD7: Mallorca (A)

MD8: Sevilla (H)

MD9: Granada (A)

International break

MD10: Athletic (H)

MD11: Real Madrid (H)

MD12: Real Sociedad (A)

MD13: Alaves (H)

International break

MD14: Rayo Vallecano (A)

MD15: Atletico Madrid (H)

MD16: Girona (H)

MD17: Valencia (A)

MD18: Almeria (H)

MD19: Las Palmas (A)

MD20: Osasuna (H)

MD21: Betis (A)

MD22: Villarreal (H)

MD23: Alaves (A)

MD24: Granada (H)

MD25: Celta (A)

MD26: Getafe (H)

MD27: Athletic (A)

MD28: Mallorca (H)

MD29: Atletico Madrid (A)

International break

MD30: Las Palmas (H)

MD31: Cadiz (A)

MD32: Real Madrid (A)

MD33: Valencia (H)

MD34: Girona (A)

MD35: Real Sociedad (H)

MD36: Almeria (A)

MD37: Rayo Vallecano (H)

MD38: Sevilla (A)