Full Atletico Madrid fixture list for 2023-24 season, analysis, key dates and key clashes

Atletico Madrid can start planning for the 2023-24 season now that they have been informed of all of their La Liga fixtures. On the weekend of the 12th of August, they kick off their season against Granada at home. Their final match of the season sees them head to Donostia-San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad.

Los Rojiblancos will play the first Madrid derby at home at the Metropolitano on Matchday 6, on the weekend of the 24th of September. They travel to Real Madrid on the 6th of February which takes place on Matchday 23.

Should Los Colchoneros be planning an assault on the title, they will want to take good results against Barcelona on Matchday 15 at the Estadi Lluis Companys. Atletico host the return leg at the Metropolitano in early April on Matchday 29.

💣🚨| OFFICIAL: Barcelona-Atleti will be played on December 3. Atleti-Barcelona will be played on March 17, 2024. — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 22, 2023

When Diego Simeone gets his players back from international breaks, they will be back on the road on three of those four occasions, against Valencia, Celta Vigo and Villarreal. The other sees them face Real Mallorca at home.

Predicting how teams will be performing, and what state of form they are in, is a frivolous business, but already Simeone will be working out the bends of the track. Either side of their first Madrid derby at the Metropolitano, Atletico travel to Mestalla to face Valencia off the back of Sevilla at home, punctuated by an international break, and thereafter head to Pamplona to face Osasuna.

The other stretch which stands out is a run in April that sees them face Betis (H), Cadiz (A), Barcelona (H), Villarreal (A) and Girona (H), which also includes an international break after Barcelona. Four of those five sides finished in the top half last season.

MD1: Granada (H)

MD2: Real Betis (A)

MD3: Rayo (A)

MD4: Sevilla (H)

International break

MD5: Valencia (A)

MD6: Real Madrid (H)

MD7: Osasuna (A)

MD8: Cadiz (H)

MD9: Real Sociedad (H)

International break

MD10: Celta Vigo (A)

MD11: Alaves (H)

MD12: Las Palmas (A)

MD13: Villarreal (H)

International break

MD14: Mallorca (H)

MD15: Barcelona (A)

MD16: Almeria (H)

MD17: Athletic (A)

MD18: Getafe (H)

MD19: Girona (A)

MD21: Rayo (H)

MD22: Granada (A)

MD20: Valencia (H)

MD23: Real Madrid (A)

MD24: Sevilla (A)

MD25: Las Palmas (H)

MD26: Almeria (A)

MD27: Betis (H)

MD28: Cadiz (A)

MD29: Barcelona (H)

International break

MD30: Villarreal (A)

MD31: Girona (H)

MD32: Alaves (A)

MD33: Athletic Club (H)

MD34: Mallorca (A)

MD35: Celta Vigo (H)

MD36: Getafe (A)

MD37: Osasuna (H)

MD38: Real Sociedad (A)