Dani Ceballos flies back to Madrid from Miami to resolve future

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has interrupted his holidays to sort out his contract with the club. His current deal expires in nine days.

Ceballos, 26, has felt the love of the Santiago Bernabeu this season. His future has been up in the air for the past 12 months, but the Real Madrid fans have been vocally asking him to stay.

The latest reporting is that Ceballos has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the club. Relevo say he has cut into his holidays in Miami to fly back to Madrid this Thursday and put pen to paper on the new deal.

They also claim that Ceballos had plenty of other options had he wanted to explore them. Before Julian Nagelsmann was sacked, talks were ongoing with Bayern Munich, while Inter and Saudi Arabia also sounded Ceballos out. Perhaps most intriguing of all, so did Atletico Madrid.

However Ceballos is set to remain at Real Madrid for the coming years. In what capacity, it is hard to say at this point. Ceballos played 46 games this season, and started 20 of them, but will again faced increased competition for his place. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos also set to stay, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and now Jude Bellingham will be looking to take some of his 1,939 minutes away from him.

In spite of Carlo Ancelotti’s preference for Ceballos, it seems unlikely that they will not do so, with no World Cup to contend with this season either.