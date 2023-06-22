Barcelona made to wait for possible sanctions from UEFA’s investigation into El Caso Negreira

El Caso Negreira has been a major story in Spanish football this year, with news having first broke regarding Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Enriquez Negreira back in February.

The matter has gone quiet in recent weeks, although both the Prosecutor’s Office and UEFA are currently conducting investigation into the matter, with the former looking into alleged “sporting corruption” on the part of the Blaugrana.

UEFA have been investigating the matter over the last few weeks, and if they find Barcelona to be guilty, they could be excluded from next season’s Champions League.

As per Sport, Barcelona are being made to wait on the outcome of the investigation, as it won’t be concluded by the time of the UEFA’s Executive Committee, which takes place next Wednesday.

It is the governing body’s Ethics Committee that is conducting the investigating, which has meant that the matter is not marked on the agenda. This would mean that there is no clear timeframe for the situation to be concluded.

Despite this, Barcelona do not expect to be punished by either UEFA or the Prosecutor’s Office, as they feel that they did nothing wrong during El Caso Negreira.