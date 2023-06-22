Barcelona struggling to sell season tickets for move to Montjuic

Barcelona held the highest attendance in Europe last season, as fans flocked back to Camp Nou to see the Blaugrana lift their first title in four years. Next season they will be moving to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while Camp Nou is renovated, which has a little over half the capacity, but there are concerns they may not fill it.

The Blaugrana were originally forced to U-turn on the pricing scale they had set for season tickets in their one-off at Montjuic. Due to poor uptake, Barcelona decided to cut those prices due to poor uptake.

According to RAC1, via Marca, Barcelona are still struggling to sell the 27,000 season tickets they were intending on selling. The current uptake is at around 12,500, and their prediction is that they will reach about 15,000 at their current rate. The full capacity of the ground is 56,000.

Given the significant amount of income they are set to lose from not being at Camp Nou in the first place, they can ill afford not to fill the Lluis Companys, both financially and in terms of image.