Barcelona step up pursuit of Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new right back this summer, having been forced to utilise Jules Kounde out of position for the vast majority of the 2022-23 season.

It is an area that has plagued Barcelona for several years. Ever since Dani Alves left the club for the first time in 2016, they have been unable to sufficiently replace him, although they will hope to change that this summer.

One of the players that Barcelona are looking at is Ivan Fresneda, who is expected to leave relegated-Real Valladolid this summer, following an impressive debut season in senior football. According to Marca, club officials met with the representatives of the 18-year-old on Wednesday.

MD have added on that Barcelona are in no rush to advance negotiations for Fresneda, as they feel that there is no imminent threat of him leaving Real Valladolid, despite him having an active €20m release clause.

Fresneda would be a fine signing for Barcelona, as he would be someone that they can rely on for many years to come. However, with Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League sides also interested, their pursuit will be complicated.