Barcelona set to go all-in on signing of €17.5m-rated “Turkish Lionel Messi” this summer

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market over the last few weeks. Having announced the signing of young defender Mikayil Faye, they have also reached pre-contract agreements with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Vitor Roque is also being pursued, while a move for Giovani Lo Celso is also being lined-up following pressure from Xavi Hernandez. However, they aren’t stopping there, despite their well-documented financial issues.

According to Sport, Barcelona are preparing to go all-in to sign Arda Guler this summer. The 18-year-old, who has been likened to Lionel Messi, is available for just €17.5m, as this is his release clause at Fenerbahce.

Guler is very highly-rated not only in Turkey, but also across Europe. There are several sides interested in signing him, with the latest to join the race being Real Madrid.

Despite these reports, MD have since stated that Barcelona are not looking to sign Guler at the moment, as they currently have other priorities. This could hand the advantage to Real Madrid in their pursuit.