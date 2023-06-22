Barcelona must generate €6m this month in order to start registering new contracts

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented over the last few years, and they will continue into this summer’s transfer window, ultimately affecting their ability to operate at full capacity.

One of the big issues that Barcelona have had to deal with regards player registration. Before new arrivals can be signed up to LaLiga, they need to reduce their wage bill, which will involve selling unwanted players.

Even before this, Barcelona need to register the new contracts of existing players: Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena. According to Eduardo Romeu, the club’s Economic Vice-President, €6m needs to be brought in before these are finalised, as per MD.

“The registrations of these players can be made, all these will come in, and it is something that does not worry us. For this, the board will have to activate that guarantee but we are already talking with the bank, in which it is being managed. There will be no problem with it.”

Gavi’s registration has already been confirmed, but Barcelona will be wary of potentially losing the other four, especially Araujo, who is a vital player for Xavi Hernandez.