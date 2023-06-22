Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany delivers message of intent after major coup

Barcelona are yet to officially announce the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free from Manchester City, but according to all reports, the deal is done.

Director of Football Mateu Alemany was seen travelling to Munich yesterday, and then pictured with Gundogan at the airport.

On his way back to Barcelona, Alemany was questioned on the matter, and declined to give any specifics.

“The club will inform and say at the time what it has to say about any player,” he told Sport.

“There is a lot of the market left. This has only just begun,” he added, ominously.

🎥Mateu Alemany a su llegada a Barcelona tras fichar a Gundogan en Múnich: “Esto acaba de empezar” 📻@partidazocope #fcblive pic.twitter.com/az2rNbR5AD — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) June 21, 2023

The transfer market has been a chaotic time for Barcelona over the past three seasons, with Alemany working around the clock to try and turn around a squad that was neglected for five years before he arrived.

The signing of Gundogan, if it is consummated, is a major coup for the Blaugrana in the face of competitions from his current side Manchester City and Arsenal. Having lost Sergio Busquets, who brings 15 years of experience at the top level, bringing in the captain of the Champions League winners will also be important for Xavi Hernandez in terms of leadership.