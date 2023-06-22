Barcelona and Real Madrid find out El Clasico dates for 2023-24 La Liga season

Barcelona and Real Madrid are circling the dates in the calendar for their next competitive meeting, as La Liga release the fixtures for the upcoming season.

Both sides will start away from home in the league campaign this year as they try to finish work on the Estadi Lluis Companys and the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu respectively. The first weekend of the season is that marked by the 12th of August.

The pair will first meet on the last weekend of October, scheduled for the 29th, although the actual day may see it moved to the 28th (Saturday), or the 27th/30th in a less likely scenario.

The return leg will take place on the 21st of April 2024, at the Bernabeu. The same rule with potential day changes applies, with that day specifically being a Sunday.

In a change from protocol last year, the first tie will be held in Catalonia, with Real Madrid having their home Clasico in the home stretch. The first takes place on Matchday 11, and the second on Matchday 32.

Real Madrid will then finish out their league campaign at home to Real Betis on the weekend of the 26th of May. The Blaugrana take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the final day of the season.

More details on the international breaks and the winter break can be found here.