Atletico Madrid on track to sign midfield target as negotiations progress

Although Atletico Madrid are expected to have a rather quiet transfer window this summer, club officials are looking to strengthen Diego Simeone’s squad, on the back of a phenomenal second half of the 2022-23 season.

One area that is being looked at is in central midfield. Atletico are keen to sign a new pivot, someone that can compete with club captain Koke, as Geoffrey Kondogbia looks set to leave this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move to Los Colchoneros for the last few weeks, and with Barcelona having dropped out of the race, they are primed to secure his services.

According to L’Equipe (via MD), Atletico are in negotiation with Amrabat and his representatives, with talks believed to be progressing well between both parties.

However, Atletico Madrid are yet to begin discussing a deal with Fiorentina. Despite the Italian side being open to a sale, Atletico are unwilling to pay the €30m asking price, which could complicate matters.