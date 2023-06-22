Almeria fear losing star forward for second summer in a row as Serie A side circles

Almeria may be tasked with replacing their star striker for the second summer in a row, with El Bilal Toure attracting interest.

Last season Umar Sadiq played twice for Almeria before moving to Real Sociedad for around €25m, but left the Andalusian side little time to bring in a replacement.

They settled on El Bilal Toure, who joined for €8m from Stade Reims. The Malian forward did reasonably well in his first season, scoring 7 goals in 21 appearances, and giving 2 assists. That is despite the fact he missed significant time through injury, and only played 40% of their minutes.

Certainly the 21-year-old might not have set the world alight, but he did add an extra verve to the Almeria attack. It was enough to attract the attention of Serie A side Atalanta. They themselves fear that Rasmus Hojlund or Duvan Zapata might exit this summer, and El Bilal Toure is one of their options as a replacement, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Excl: Atalanta are interested in El Bilal Touré as new striker in case Højlund or Duván Zapata will leave the club this summer. ⚫️🔵👀 #transfers Almeria striker is in Atalanta list — talks will follow, Premier League clubs are also keen but Italian side pushing. pic.twitter.com/tjc5On9D9i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Romano goes on to mention Premier League interest, and previously Everton, West Ham and Wolves have been linked.

If Almeria can double their money in a season, it has to be seen as a good deal, but nevertheless new manager Vicente Moreno will be desperate to get a goalscorer through the door this summer if Toure does go. Having only survived by a point this year, it could well be the difference.