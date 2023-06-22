Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

All the key dates and derbies in the La Liga 2023-24 fixture list

La Liga have released the fixture list for the 2023-24 season, allowing teams to start planning, and fans to mark their calendars. This campaign sees a return to relative normality, without a World Cup to break up the season in the middle.

La Liga starts on the weekend of the 12th of Augus, and runs until the 26th of May. The Christmas break will last just nine days, between the 22nd of December and the 1st of January.

 

The international breaks are as follows:

Monday 4th – Wednesday 12th September
Monday 9th – Wednesday 17th October
Monday 13th – Tuesday 21st November
Monday 18th – Tuesday 26th March
Monday 3rd – Wednesday 11th June

Atletico Madrid take on city rivals Real Madrid at the Metropolitano on Matchday 6, the weekend of the 24th of September. Los Rojiblancos make the opposite trip on the 6th of February on Matchday 23.

The first El Clasico fixture will be played on the 28th or 29th of October. That will be at Montjuic, while the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu has Barcelona facing Real Madrid on the 21st of April.

The Basque derby is underway relatively earlier, featuring on Matchday 8 on the 1st of October – that will be at the Reale Arena. The Nuevo San Mames edition occurs on the 13th of January, which is Matchday 20.

At the other end of the country, the Seville derby first gets underway on the 12th of November, in Matchday 13. The return fixture is at the Benito Villamarin, on the 28th of April. Coming in Matchday 33, that could have major consequences for both clubs down the home stretch.

