All the key dates and derbies in the La Liga 2023-24 fixture list

La Liga have released the fixture list for the 2023-24 season, allowing teams to start planning, and fans to mark their calendars. This campaign sees a return to relative normality, without a World Cup to break up the season in the middle.

Un 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗥… 🔥 ¡Conoce los partidos que se disputarán en la jornada 1 de Primera División!#LALIGA pic.twitter.com/MPWOoTVV5T — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 22, 2023

La Liga starts on the weekend of the 12th of Augus, and runs until the 26th of May. The Christmas break will last just nine days, between the 22nd of December and the 1st of January.

La guinda a una temporada que será 𝕀ℕℂℝ𝔼𝕀́𝔹𝕃𝔼.🌟 ¡Estos son los emparejamientos de la jornada 38 en Primera Divisón! 💥#LALIGA pic.twitter.com/hZJnYrzkZS — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 22, 2023

The international breaks are as follows:

Monday 4th – Wednesday 12th September

Monday 9th – Wednesday 17th October

Monday 13th – Tuesday 21st November

Monday 18th – Tuesday 26th March

Monday 3rd – Wednesday 11th June

Atletico Madrid take on city rivals Real Madrid at the Metropolitano on Matchday 6, the weekend of the 24th of September. Los Rojiblancos make the opposite trip on the 6th of February on Matchday 23.

The first El Clasico fixture will be played on the 28th or 29th of October. That will be at Montjuic, while the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu has Barcelona facing Real Madrid on the 21st of April.

The Basque derby is underway relatively earlier, featuring on Matchday 8 on the 1st of October – that will be at the Reale Arena. The Nuevo San Mames edition occurs on the 13th of January, which is Matchday 20.

💯 @RealSociedad y @AthleticClub volverán a dejarnos unos 𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐄́𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐒 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐙𝐎𝐒. 📆 ¡Conoce cuando se disputarán los encuentros del Derbi Vasco en la próxima temporada de #LALIGA! pic.twitter.com/yh1zeMaIVN — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 22, 2023

At the other end of the country, the Seville derby first gets underway on the 12th of November, in Matchday 13. The return fixture is at the Benito Villamarin, on the 28th of April. Coming in Matchday 33, that could have major consequences for both clubs down the home stretch.