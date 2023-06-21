Yassine Bounou to go head-to-head with Manchester City star for African Player of the Year award

Yassine Bounou had an incredible 2022-23 season. Having helped Morocco defy the odds at the World Cup, where the African side became the first team from the continent to reach the semi-finals of the competition, he also played a huge role in Sevilla winning the Europa League.

Despite having lost his undisputed starting spot under Jose Luis Mendilibar, Bono played a big role for Sevilla. He was on fine form earlier in the season, but with Marko Dmitrovic taking over as first-choice, it meant that he was relegated to cup keeper.

This meant that he was utilised in the later stages of the Europa League, and he was a deciding factor in Sevilla’s victory over Roma in the final, saving one spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out.

As per Diario AS, Bono is one of the leading candidates to take home the African Player of the Year award, which has not been won by a goalkeeper since 1991.

However, he will be up against Riyad Mahrez, who helped Manchester City secure a famous treble in 2022-23, so it won’t be easy for the Sevilla stopper to take home the award, which is handed out next month.