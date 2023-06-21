Valencia’s Yunus Musah clarifies comments on Mestalla racism towards Vinicius Junior

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has clarified his words about Mestalla, Valencia and the racial incident suffered by Vinicius Junior in May.

After the Brazilian was racially abused by Valencia fans during a game, Musah was asked about the incident and said that he was ‘not surprised’ by it due to it’s frequency in La Liga.

“That was quite sad to see, the stadium being at its loudest to chant against someone that was being racially abused. The stadium was as loud as I’ve ever heard, you know, and that was like, I can’t imagine how it must have felt for Vinicius.”

Musah then released a statement on the matter following a strong reaction from the local press.

It should be noted that in the original words, he does not say that the whole stadium was chanting racial abuse at Vinicius, but chanting against someone who was being racially abused – an important nuance, but also one the highlights the grim nature of the events.

Musah was one of several Valencia players that came out with anti-racism statements on social media after the event, condemning the treatment of Vinicius.

Rodrygo Goes and Carlo Ancelotti have both previously apologised for alleging that it was indeed the entirety of Mestalla racially abusing him.