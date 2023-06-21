Spain make winning start to U21 Euros with commanding victory over Romania

Spain have made a strong start to the U21 European Champions, having secured a 3-0 victory over Romania in their first match in Group B.

Santi Denia called upon several well-known names for the match on Wednesday night, with Barcelona’s Arnau Tenas, Real Sociedad defender Jon Pacheco and Oihan Sancet of Athletic Club among those to start the match in Bucharest.

Spain dominated the first half, although they failed to register a shot on target. However, that changed just 10 minutes into the second period when Villarreal’s Alex Baena slotted home from a Victor Gomez assist.

It was 2-0 soon after when Real Betis full back Juan Miranda scored, having been set up by Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez. The latter then added a third in stoppage time to ensure a fantastic start to the competition for La Rojita.

Spain take on Croatia on Saturday in their second group match, and they will hope to book their place in the knockout stages with another victory.