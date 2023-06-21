Rodrigo Riquelme puts ball in Atletico Madrid’s court following comments on future

Rodrigo Riquelme has admitted that he would prefer to remain and triumph at Atletico Madrid next season.

The 23-year-old playmaker spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Girona, and while he was not necessarily a guaranteed starter, many saw it as a successful season. In 36 appearances, he made 26 starts, and contributed to 9 goals over the course of the season.

He is due to return to Atletico Madrid this summer, but after two seasons on loan at Mirandes and Girona, it is not clear whether he will stay at the Metropolitano or leave again.

Riquelme is currently with the Spanish under-21 side, for which he has 5 goals in 9 caps, and told Cadena SER that he was not thinking about it currently.

“At the moment I don’t know anything, I haven’t asked either because I don’t want to be distracted. I haven’t spoken to my agents, or to my father or anything. I’m focused on being here, and then we’ll see.”

However he does admit that his ultimate goal is to succeed at Atletico Madrid.

“It’s where I want to be. It’s my home and it’s where I grew up. Whatever has to be, will be. I’ll no doubt start with them, and as the days go by and things arise, we’ll see.”

He also opined on the recent swathe of players heading to the Saudi Arabian League, with major money on offer.

“They have brutal purchasing power. They are calling players with a big reputation. They are looking for people to follow the league more, that culture and to be more involved in European society. It does not seem strange to me, because there are also many others who have gone to the United States.”

Riquelme is expected to start preseason with Los Colchoneros, and from there have his future decided. Perhaps for Riquelme, his biggest issue is positioning. Riquelme can operate in any of the three advanced midfield positions in a 4-2-3-1 behind the striker, or out wide in a 4-3-3. Yet Atletico and Diego Simeone do not tend to use any of their positions in their hybrid 4-4-2/5-3-2 formation, with the wide players asked to cover the entire flank.