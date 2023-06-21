Rio Ferdinand backs Manchester United to move for Real Madrid starlet this summer

Following confirmation of the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid now have a frightening amount of depth in their midfield options.

Alongside Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti will also have Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to choose from, while Dani Ceballos is also expected to remain at the club this summer.

Baring this in mind, several of these players could be set to play a bit-part role at Real Madrid next season, and Tchouameni is likely to be one of those that plays less. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hopes that this could allow his former side to move for the French international, as per Metro.

“In midfield, I would go try get Tchouameni. He is going to be the one who doesn’t play (at Real Madrid). He is the odd man out at the minute. He’d be a massive improvement (for Man United).”

Tchouameni, who only signed for Real Madrid last summer, has been linked with a move away on several occasions during the last few weeks. However, it’d be very surprising to see him leave the Spanish capital after just one year.