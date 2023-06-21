Real Valladolid set to lose star striker this summer with seven LaLiga sides circling

Real Valladolid are feeling the effects of their relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. Ronaldo Nazario’s sale of the club has fallen through, while several of their first team stars have been linked with moves away.

Ivan Fresneda is very likely to depart this summer, with Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign the talented young right back. He could be followed out of the door by Jordi Masip and Darwin Machis, who have both been linked with transfers to LaLiga sides.

Cyle Larin has been likewise. The Canadian international has joined Real Valladolid on a permanent basis from Club Brugge, but he could be immediately leaving, with Estadio Deportivo (via MD) reporting that no less than seven LaLiga clubs are interested in signing him.

Cadiz, Celta Vigo, Getafe, Mallorca, Osasuna, Real Betis and Valencia have all been credited with interest in Larin, whose departure from La Pucela this summer looks to be increasingly likely.

Real Valladolid signed Larin for €1.5m from Club Brugge, but they are hoping to get close to €10m in order to sell him this summer. It remains to be seen whether any interested parties decide to match this valuation.