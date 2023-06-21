Real Madrid set to miss out on summer move for first-choice goalkeeper target

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a new backup goalkeeper this summer, with Andriy Lunin set to leave the club in search of more regular first team opportunities.

Several targets have been identified, with Getafe’s David Soria being their priority option. The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid, and 11 years after leaving, it appeared that he would be on his way back, with Los Azulones already seeking out replacements.

However, it now appears that Soria will not be making the move, with SER Deportivos reporting that he will be staying at Getafe instead.

🚨 Noticia @SERDeportivos 💥 @DavidSoria18 SE QUEDA en el @GetafeCF y NO irá al @RealMadrid 🧤 Ahora el Getafe busca segundo portero y ya ha fichado al tercero: el danés ANDREAS JUNDGAL pic.twitter.com/mjlrfG6OyE — SER Deportivos (@SERDeportivos) June 21, 2023

It will be a relief for Getafe supporters to see their first-choice goalkeeper stay. Coupled with the permanent signing of Portu and Jose Bordalas being set to stay on as head coach, it has been a good few days for the club.

Real Madrid must now continue their search for a new backup keeper. It remains to be seen who their next top target will be.