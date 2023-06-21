Real Madrid set for U-turn on young defender

Real Madrid are not flush for options at right-back, and it appears they will hang onto to one of their promising young talents at the position.

Vinicius Tobias arrived at the club just over a year ago following a loan move from Shakhtar Donetsk. The then 18-year-old could not play in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion a the time.

Los Blancos would have been due to pay €15m in order to keep Tobias next season, something they were not willing to do.

However Fabrizio Romano claims that their excellent relations with Shakhtar will allow them to hang onto Tobias for an extra season on loan though, with the same buy clause in place. A deal is close according to the Italian transfer guru. Real Madrid will pay €500k in order to keep him.

Real Madrid closing in on Vinicius Tobias deal in 24 hours thanks to their excellent relationship with Shakhtar Donetsk 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid ◉ New loan until June 2024. ◉ €500k loan fee for one year. ◉ €15m buy option clause not mandatory valid in June 2024. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/SmN5KntUwV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

While Tobias has been a regular for Raul Gonzalez this season, often occupying the wing-back role in a 5-3-2, he has fallen out of the side lately with a shift to four at the back. He is yet to be given a chance with the first time either, despite doing preseason with them. Clearly Real Madrid still feel there is enough talent there to bet on him again though.