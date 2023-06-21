Real Madrid not planning to make any more signings this summer – report

Real Madrid have been very busy in the transfer market this summer. Having already completed the signings of Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz (who returned from his three-year loan spell at AC Milan) and Jude Bellingham, they wrapped up a deal for Joselu earlier this week.

Joselu was initially believed to be Mariano Diaz’s replacement at Real Madrid, but it now appears that the 33-year-old could be the starting striker for the 2023-24 season. This is because Diario AS have reported that there will be no more incomings at Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid are open to signing another striker, but they are not prepared to splash out a huge fee, especially since they are planning to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

Florentino Perez could re-evaluate the situation if Real Madrid’s pre-season results are disastrous, or if an excellent deal opportunity comes their way. However, until then, no more arrivals are expected.